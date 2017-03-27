Dustin Johnson to play Jon Rahm in WGC Match Play final

Woods captured three of the WGC trophies 18 times but never the WGC – HSBC Champions, albeit competing in the event on just two occasions.

“I feel great”, Johnson said. “I like my chances”.

“There’s a lot more strategy and thinking in playing this kind of format”, said Tanihara, a 14-time Japan Tour victor in his WGC Match Play debut who hopes to crack the world top 50 and qualify for the Masters in two weeks. This is the final week to get into the top 50 and become eligible for the Masters. “And it seemed to get better as I played, which is something that doesn’t happen often”.

Johnson was taken the distance for the first time in the tournament by the gallant Hideto Tanihara before a pivotal birdie at 17 and a clutch up-and-down at the last sealed a one-up win and a clash with Jon Rahm, who finished strongly to beat Bill Haas 3&2. The ball landed on the ideal spot, on the front edge of the green, just over the water, bounced, and nearly hit the pin. “He’s certainly going to be very hard”.

None of his first five matches went longer than 16 holes until Sunday, when Johnson faced his first threat of the week.

Tanihara, enjoying a career-best performance in America, aced the seventh hole, a 207-yard par 3, with an 8-iron, putting the 38-year-old Japanese putting specialist up by two at the time.

Tanihara battled Johnson in the semifinal, ultimately losing 1 UP.

Tanihara, who defeated two-time major victor Jordan Spieth in his first group match, reduced his deficit to a single hole before losing the 12th after three-putting it for par, but birdied the next two holes to get back to all square. A six-foot birdie at 13 put Tanihara 5-up and he halved Fisher three holes later to end matters. Haas birdied to win the third, fifth and sixth to seize command. Rahm said only his 65 in the final round to win at Torrey Pines was a better brand of golf.

When he missed the birdie putt, Rahm found himself just two down with thee to play and there was a sense the momentum was in his favour.

But the former standout amateur, who Phil Mickelson has tagged as one of the biggest future stars of the game, began a courageous fightback at the ninth where he cut the deficit to four holes with a par. “I’ve been making that putt all week”, said the 47-year-old lefthander.

“I didn’t give him any holes, except for 10 (where) I three-putted”, he said.

LPGA: Third-round leader Mirim Lee shot 7-under 65 to win the Kia Classic by six strokes and tie the tournament record of 20-under 268 at Carlsbad, Calif.

Just as he never celebrates a birdie or bemoans a bogey, the game’s top-ranked player keeps an even keel from the omnipresent hype machine that surrounds players of his caliber.

But he gave hope to amateurs everywhere by completely mishitting his shot and sending it bouncing into the water. The victory does not get him into the Masters, because the Puerto Rico Open is held the same week as a World Golf Championship.