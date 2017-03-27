Dustin Johnson wins Dell Match Play, sweeps World Golf Championships

The round-of-16 on Saturday morning will be followed immediately afterwards by the quarter-finals.

The same could be said for Rahm, who Haas said should be considered among the top five players in the world. And if one factors in that he won his last group match on Friday, against countryman Sergio Garcia, 6&4, it means he has played 41 holes to beat three players.

Johnson has not been behind at any point over the five matches he has completed in the tournament.

The television announcers repeatedly remarked how fearless is the young Jon Rahm, who attended school here where I live, at Arizona State University. “I did a really good job”. You just never know what can happen in match play. “I think he’s learned from what he’s done in the past and he’s embracing it now and that’s why he’s winning tournaments”.

Rahm continues to be one of the most impressive players here this week.

Tanihara hit two great shots, a flip wedge to a unsafe pin over the water on the 13th to 4 feet, and a long iron into the wind on the 14th to 6 feet, to win both holes and square the match.

Johnson headed to the championship match Sunday afternoon with a chance to become the first player to sweep the four World Golf Championships. “I felt my confidence was growing”. I look forward to a Sunday rematch soon. “Today my putter was rolling, too”.

Kjeldsen’s game was good – until he faced Rahm.

Rahm, who already is No. 14 in the world in just his 15th tournament as a pro, began chipping away. A wonderful risk/reward par four, there was more risk than reward in trying to reach the green on this day, since the 315 yard carry over water was played into the wind.

Mickelson dominated to advance, Holmes not making a birdie until the penultimate hole, Mickelson opened with back-to-back birdies and led 3-up after three holes, won the eighth as well with a birdie and took the 10th and 11th as well before closing out Holmes by halving with par at 13.

Their playoff didn’t start for two hours, then Na hit a wedge to 3 feet and he advanced.

“I’m proud of the way I played, the way I stayed in there, even though he (Rahm) made some birdies on the back nine”.

Kjeldsen emerged undefeated from a group headed by world No. 2 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, who the diminutive Norwegian beat in the first round of pool play, and easily dispatched No. 48 William McGirt, 5 and 4, in the round of 16.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.