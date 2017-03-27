Duterte tops initial count for this year’s TIME’s Most Influential list

The tough-talking Filipino president has taken an early lead in Time magazines’s annual poll featuring the most influential people in the world.

After each vote readers are automatically shown the percentage of votes for “yes” or “no”. He also made the world look with his profanity-laced statements about the Church and other global leaders.

Others on the shortlist are German Chancellor Angela Merkel, performer Lady Gaga, US Senator Bernie Sanders, gymnast Simone Biles.

The poll will end on April 16, and the official results will be announced on April 20.

In November past year, a story with the title “In Manila, Death Comes by Night” was posted on the magazine’s Web site, showing pictures of people killed in the course of Mr. Duterte’s anti-drug campaign.

Duterte also landed last December on the Most Powerful People list of Forbes magazine.

The 71-year-old has made global headlines with a campaign against drugs that has seen thousands of suspected criminals killed, as well as his bold statement regarding the country’s “separation” from the United States and plans to realign the Philippines with China and Russian Federation.

The voting will close on April 16, and the list will be officially released on April 20.

Duterte is also known for cursing a lot of world leaders including Pope Francis and former American ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg, which he described as “an annoying gay”.