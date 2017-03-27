Dylann Roof’s Lying Friend Joey Meek Gets 27 Months

During the trial, Meek’s defense attorney Deborah Barbier argued that it was “extremely unfair to place the blame for Roof’s crimes on Joey – a young man who was not equipped to anticipate Roof’s capabilities or acts”.

But they are unlikely to get their way when he is sentenced tomorrow. They drifted apart after Roof moved away in high school, then reconnected months before the shooting when Roof told Meek on Facebook that he saw his old friend’s mugshot online. Prosecutors want that figured into how long he is sent to prison.

“He issued a ruling that was not politically popular but absolutely legally correct”, said Condon.

During Tuesday’s sentencing, Meek cried and apologized to the families of the massacre victims, the Post and Courier reports.

Federal Judge Richard Gergel said Meek’s most serious offense was misprison of a felony – not only knowing about a crime but taking steps to impede the investigation while a disgusting killer was on the loose. Meek said he did not take his friend’s threat seriously at the time but was concerned enough to confiscate and hide Roof’s gun.

Roof was sentenced to death in January, as The Two-Way has reported.

Meek, 22, previously pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony (concealment of knowledge) and a lesser charge of lying to federal agents.

However, when Roof actually carried out his hate-filled actions during a Bible study at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Meek did not immediately report what he knew to the authorities, prosecutors say. Meek is the only person with whom Roof is known to have shared his plans. “[II] really wish I would have called the cops”.

The goal of the massacre, Meek says Roof told him, was to provoke a race war.

Roof revealed his plan to “put SC on the map”, about a week before he killed nine black worshippers at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in June 2015.

Meek knew that Roof believed in segregation, and during one night of drinking, Roof had said he wanted to do “something insane”.

In addition to the prison sentence, Meek was given one year supervised release, and will earn credit for time served following his 2015 arrest.

Roof still faces a state trial for the killings, and state prosecutors have said they’ll also seek the death penalty.