The United Nations this evening dimmed the lights at its iconic Headquarters complex in NY and other facilities around the world in observance of the tenth annual ‘Earth Hour, ‘ global event to put the spotlight on the issues facing the planet and to inspire millions across the world to live more sustainably.

Last year, Qatar and 162 other countries in the world took part in the demonstration, which takes place every last Saturday of March from 8:30 to 9:30 pm, where unnecessary lights and electrical appliances are switched off, he said.

But the most important question is are we doing enough?

2017 marks the tenth anniversary of Earth Hour which started as a symbolic event in 2007. Electric power has given humanity huge benefits and allowed mechanization of the world and saved millions of people from backbreaking work.

Starting in Samoa and ending 24 hours later in The Cook Islands, people in 184 countries will send a message calling for action to protect the planet by tackling climate change, WWF said.

The Empire State Building and United Nations headquarters in NY joined other iconic buildings and monuments around the world plunging into darkness for sixty minutes on Saturday to mark Earth Hour and draw attention to climate change.

While the hour-long event is organized to unite people against climate change the goal is to create a lasting impact and spur action.

“I think one of the reasons Earth Hour has blown up like this is that it’s a relatively simple task that everyone can participate in”. Earth Hour is a visual signal that ordinary people the world over resist opposition to halting climate change.

Gist said this event is very much in line with Carrboro’s vision for the environment and good stewardship. Among them is Alan Bessen, who successfully led a campaign to establish a “National Day of forest planting” in his home country of Kazakhstan.

By switching off lights in houses, businesses, and public buildings for one hour, awareness about energy issues, emissions, and climate change are brought to the center stage. Turning off your light for an hour is not going to have a huge impact, right?