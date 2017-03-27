Earth Hour Celebrates A Decade Of Climate Action

Prepare to join the world and go lights-out for one hour at 8:30 p.m. MST Saturday, as millions of people seek to turn something as small as a light switch into a global protest.

Earth Hour began as an event in Australia promoted by the World Wildlife Fund in 2007.

In New Delhi, lights were being turned off at the India Gate monument.

“We want to mitigate the effects of climate change as much as we can”, Eckstron said. Join the global Earth Hour switch off on March 25.

Landmarks from the Eifel Tower in Paris to the Empire State Building in NY to the Sydney Opera House will shut off their lights from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. local time on Saturday. WWF-India will also launch an interactive Earth Hour game on its portal (earthhour.in), driving home the need to be energy efficient in our daily lives.

After 10 years of the world’s first Earth Hour in Sydney, WWF’s landmark movement has seen unprecedented developments taking place in the battle against climate change.

Sandton Central-based participants include two of South Africa’s most prestigious shopping centres as well as several leading banks and corporates, joining more than a billion people across 178 countries in the fight to protect our environment.

Philippines is hosting an Earth Hour Camp featuring interactive climate adaptation and mitigation booths prior to the 60-minute turning off of lights of households and iconic landmarks across the world. Climate change is impacting natural habitat of many species and leading to extreme weather events in many regions across the world.

To inspire more people to act, this year the Earth Hour movement is also inviting supporters to show their commitment to the cause on their Facebook timelines, in parallel to the lights out rolling across skylines.

Colin Butfield added: “Following the tragic events in London earlier this week, we are inspired and grateful to hear that the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben will be switching off their lights to show support for global action on climate change”.