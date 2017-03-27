Earth hour observed in Karachi with turning off non-essential lights

As per reports, 172 countries in which 7000 cities were participants of the Earth Hour 2017.

Founded by the WWF in 2007, Earth Hour asks everyone to take personal accountability for his or her impact on the planet and make behavioral changes to foster a sustainable lifestyle.

While many homes and businesses in the city will simply flick the light switch and go dark for Earth Hour, others are taking different steps to promote energy efficiency on Saturday.

Debbie Levin, president of the Environmental Media Association, spoke to Teen Vogue about Earth Day and encouraged everyone to get involved, because we always need more people to help fight climate change.

So must individuals. Building a sustainable tomorrow depends today on everyone, said the United Nations chief, asking the world to join him in turning off their lights on today at 8:30 p.m. local time.

People around the world will show their concern about future of the Earth by switching off their lights for one hour.

This year it turns a decade old and monuments like Big Ben, The Gherkins, The Eiffel Tower, Sidney Opera House and Bangkok Grand Palace will be on a total black-out for an hour!

He highlighted the Pakistan’s Vision 2025 considers Climate Change as one of the top national priorities and provides a sound basis to integrate climate change budgeting into national development planning, the Speaker added.

Electrical utility companies across Canada have also gotten involved in Earth Hour in years past, tweeting out the usage numbers during the hour.

When the time comes, London’s Big Ben, Paris Eiffel Tower and the Great Pyramid of Giza In Egypt and the Empire State Building in NY will go dark.

Earth Hour is the world’s largest movement for the environment, organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). “The participation in the campaign has grown multifold over the years and is an indicator of the willingness of people across the country to work together to protect the planet and its resources”. “We also wanted to showcase what the community can do beyond just the designated Earth Hour, to contribute to saving energy sustainably”, said General Manager Radisson Blu Paschim Vihar, Arun Arora.