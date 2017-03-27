Earth Hour observed in Kolkata

Qatar Airways switched off lights at its corporate headquarters between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Saturday to mark Earth Hour.

Farida Tampal, state director, Hyderabad office, said NGOs and citizens of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh reached out to government representatives, policy makers, and educational institutes seeking their support for Earth Hour.

People around the world can log onto earthhour.org/climateaction to donate five Facebook posts to Earth Hour and encourage their friends to be a part of local climate efforts. He said this in his message on Earth Hour being commemorated world over on March 25, a press release here Friday said.

Tata Power, which distributes in North and North-West Delhi, said it “also organised several candlelight marches during the Earth Hour in association with consumers and residents’ welfare associations in its distribution area”, towards sensitising on energy conservation.

In October 2007 San Francisco ran its own “Lights Out” program inspired by the Sydney Earth Hour.

Past year over 150 countries across the world, switched off their lights for an hour to support action to create a sustainable future for the planet. The Rashtrapati Bhavan, the India Gate, the Red Fort, the Charminar and other prominent landmarks in India will switch off their lights in solidarity as individuals, communities and organizations will come together to deliver on their potential to help change climate change, the planet’s biggest environmental challenge yet.

By taking part you’ll send a strong message that you want action on climate change to protect the planet.

“We believe it is important to demonstrate climate action leadership here in Boulder”.

For the 10th year, cities around the world from Beijing to Paris turned off the lights on some of their most well-known and widely visited landmarks in honor of Earth Hour. In addition to households and businesses, over 400 iconic landmarks including the Opera House in Sydney, Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in London, the Empire State Building in NY and the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, also went dark during the hour. According to Earth Hour, it is the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment.

Before the switch-off, an Earth Hour Camp took place which featured interactive climate adaptation and mitigation booths.