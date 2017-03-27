Earth Hour to be celebrated tonight

Earth Hour is an annual worldwide event promoting energy conservation through private citizens, governments and businesses shutting off power for 60 minutes between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.; this year, it’s being held on March 25.

The “Earth Hour” movement was globally accepted and celebrated, each year over 172 countries and over 7000 cities shut down the electricity of landmark monuments to participate and raise awareness! In addition to households and businesses, over 400 iconic landmarks including the Opera House in Sydney, Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in London, the Empire State Building in NY and the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, also went dark during the hour.

Anuj Mathur, Chief Executive Officer, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance said, “We are pleased to partner for the 9th consecutive year with WWF-India for the Earth Hour “Pedal for the Planet” initiative”.

As climate change unfolds before our eyes, the climate deniers now include a small but powerful number of global leaders, people who think climate change isn’t worth spending time or money fighting.

Dr Al Sada said in remarks on the margin of KAHRAMAA’s celebration of the event today, that the State of Qatar joins the world in the celebration of Earth Hour, explaining that the started in 2007.

It’s been the hottest year on record for the third year in a row and almost 1 in 6 species are at risk of extinction from climate change.

Parties were not dampened by Earth Hour.

In Brunei, Earth Hour was observed with two iconic landmarks in the capital – Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex and Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque – as focal points as the event rolled across the globe simultaneously.

Thousands of residents of B.C. will join people around the world in turning off their lights and powering down electronics for Earth Hour 2017.

“If all of us can find ways to save energy and reduce consumption of fossil fuel, then it will significantly reduce our emissions of greenhouse gases, and that could slow down global warming”, he said.

Supporters in Uganda and Hungary are pushing for a shift to renewable energy.