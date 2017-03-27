Eastbound Interstate 70 reopens west of Topeka after fatal crash

Jim West has more…

Eastbound Interstate 70 in Wabaunsee County, Kan., was closed Sunday night because of a fatal vehicle crash.

The accident killed Tammy J. Patterson, 41, of Junction City, who was a passenger in the auto that was rear-ended, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol accident report.

A passenger in the Cavalier, 40-year-old Michael Smothers, of Junction City, got out to push the vehicle off the highway when it was struck by a 2013 Prius driven by 23-year-old Madison Connally, of Ellsworth.

Those injured were Madison C Connally, 23, of Ellsworth, Michael W Smothers, 40, of Junction City, and Virgil L Koppenheffer, 36, and Keturah P Anderson, 32, both of Moulton Alabama.

No one in the Cavalier was properly restrained.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, the crash has closed nine miles of I-70 and it will be closed for three to four hours.