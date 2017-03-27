Ed Sheeran with Divide, he enters the Guinness Book World of Records

Ed – who previously played the festival in 2011 and 2014 – joins previously announced headliners Foo Fighters and Radiohead. The album – pronounced “divide” – includes the universal hit singles, “Shape of You” and “Castle On The Hill“, both of which made incredible chart entries after their simultaneous January release.

Though the conversation around Ed is usually (rightfully) focused on his music, this isn’t the first time that ruffle of red on the top of his head has come up.

Further down, Soft Cell and Marc Almond’s Hits And Pieces debuts at 7, Circa Waves’ Different Creatures is new at 11, and the Motion Picture Cast Recording of Beauty & The Beast enchants the Number 12 slot. The record, which shares a name with his breakout smash hit, originally topped the tally in the United Kingdom, and while Ed Sheeran may have kicked him out of the highest position, his record is still selling and streaming very well. The “Shape Of You” hitmaker sold a whopping 432,000 copies of Divide within three days of its March 3 release.

Interestingly, “Shape Of You” has become Ed Sheeran’s first Dance Club chart-topper and his second song ever to appear on the chart after his “Lay It All on Me” featuring Rudimental made it into the chart’s No. 38 spot in January past year.