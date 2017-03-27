Elderly Woman Kicked In Head On BART Train; Suspect Arrested

An elderly woman was recovering after being kicked in the head while aboard a Bay Area Rapid Transit train early Wednesday.

The woman was riding a San Francisco-bound train at around 4:30 a.m. when the attack happened, the victim told KRON4’s Maureen Kelly. A man kicked the woman repeatedly, seemingly at random. BART confirms a second incident at the Coliseum Wednesday afternoon where a man assaulted the women, then the two left the view of station cameras. She was transported to a hospital for medical attention.

The suspect in the attack, 23-year-old Wilbert Winchester, was arrested at Coliseum Station at around 5:45 a.m., according to the East Bay Times. He was booked into county jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. She says that after 20 years riding BART, the assault hasn’t scared her away from the transit agency, but “from now on she’s going to sit in the front auto near the driver”. Hospitalized with a head injury.

73 year old woman randomly attacked on #Bart this AM.