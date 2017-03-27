Elena Vesnina wins women’s singles title at Indian Wells Masters

It was a complete turnaround for Vesnina, who lost in the first round of qualifying at the BNP Paribas Open previous year to Julia Boserup, then ranked No. 179.

Elena Vesnina calls herself a sports psychologist.

In the second semifinal Kuznetsova and Pliskova played some electric tennis, but it was Kuznetsova who played the big points better. She can come into the net. How they train, how they deal with adversity on the court and in their personal lives. This week, the Russian bore the fruits of her own labor. She chats with veterans and former players – picks their brains – anytime she gets a chance.

Scrambling to find something for fans to watch, tournament officials trotted out tournament director-player Tommy Haas and Vasek Pospisil for a one-set exhibition. She was 30-0 up couple of times on her serves.

Svetlana Kuznetsova and Elena Vesnina set up an all-Russian BNP Paribas Open final with straight-sets wins on Friday.

However, despite having the match in her hands yet again she succumbed to another late flurry from Vesnina, who won the final four games to take the title on her second match point.

It would be her highest ranking since May 24, 2010. “That’s it. Too much behind and didn’t serve well, I think it was key points”.

Kuznetsova has been on this stage before. She won here now. The amusing thing? a year ago in Indian Wells she lost in the first round of the qualifying draw and was out of top 100.

In very different senses, titles for this year’s Indian Wells champions were career-affirming.

“Everything was just so handsome here”, Vesnina said.

“I didn’t feel comfortable at all today on the court”, said the 31-year-old. I’m playing better. I’m winning lots of matches in a good way, in two sets.

Sock, the top-ranked US men’s player, has already won titles at Auckland and Delray Beach, Florida, this year.

“Tennis is awesome, I can say”, Vesnina said.

Given that the women’s final took three hours and one minute to complete, Vesnina’s approach makes sense.