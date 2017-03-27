Elite Eight of NCAA Tournament to be finalized Friday

Georgia lost to Kentucky and Florida in overtime, by five to Kentucky in another game and to SC by two and six.

BETTER D: Florida came up with the best defensive effort of the entire NCAA Tournament, holding Virginia to 39 points in a 26-point second-round win.

Florida and SC split its two regular-season meetings, with the Gamecocks taking a 57-53 decision on January 18 in Columbia and the Gators paying them back with an 81-66 win on February 21 in Gainesville. The Gamecocks are averaging 83.7 points in their three tournament wins, shooting 47.2 percent from the floor and 34.8 percent (23-66) from 3-point range.

There’s no need for introductions in the East Regional final. SC is looking for its first Final Four appearance. “They’re just shooting the ball better”, he said. Seventh-seeded SC used an 18-0 first half run to back another strong defensive performance, forcing 16 turnovers while holding Baylor to 30.4 percent shooting to grind out a surprisingly lopsided 70-50 upset of the third-seeded Bears on Friday. He had garnet for SC in game one and then changed to blue and orange for Florida in the nightcap. This is a team that’s rediscovered its identity-superb defense, established post scoring, and Koenig’s three ball-and is riding one hell of a wave right now, making the prospect of watching the East much more entertaining than a Duke-Villanova clash would have.

If those defensive statistics play out, points could indeed be at a premium.

And both games are rematches of contests played earlier this season.

“I was glad we didn’t have (a timeout), of course”, White said Saturday. We just got to be patient. “We need to be anxious about SC, trying to get this win”. “We just have to make sure we do a job of limiting them in transition and getting them off the 3-point line”. The Gators are still headed to the Elite 8, and Mike White will have a chance to play for the right to go to the Final Four in his first NCAA Tournaments. But we’re not trying to foul. Our guys battle. They battle coming off a win, coming off a loss, they battle against each other every day in practice, and they’re together.

Compared to the regular season, White said the difference for the Gamecocks has been on the offensive end. Sindarius Thornwell led the way with 24 points while adding six rebounds. And I know that the, that there’s been some negativity toward the SEC, potentially underachieving over these last couple years. Sophomore guard PJ Dozier (13.7 per game this season), senior guard Duane Notice (10.3) and 6-9 sophomore forward Chris Silva (10.1) join Thornwell (21.4) in averaging double figures for the Gamecocks, who try to advance to the Final Four for the first time. That was the first buzzer-beater (of the tournament), and for that to happen and for us to see that live, it was unbelievable. “Everybody in our conference knows we are the best conference; we have three teams in the Elite Eight“. They deny. They play hard.

Offensively, South Carolina has found a groove in the NCAA Tournament as well. The Gamecocks scored 65 points in the final 20 minutes; they had 10 games this year in which they didn’t hit that mark in 40 minutes.

If Happ commits to stopping Chiozza at the 3-point line, he leaves open the possibility of giving up an easy layup that would have extended the game five more minutes.

– SC leads the SEC and is sixth nationally with a turnover margin of +4.0.