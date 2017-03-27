Elite Eight to be narrowed to Final Four

Each team is fighting for a spot in the Final Four, and Gonzaga fans should play close attention to Florida and SC.

It is a battle of the SEC against the lone remaining member of the ACC as the second day of the Elite Eight gets underway on Sunday.

With just a few games remaining in the tournament, it’s crucial for the remaining teams to put their best effort forward with a shot at the national title on the line.

The other half of the Final Four will be determined on Sunday, when North Carolina plays Kentucky in the South Region final and SC battles Florida for the East title. I think it would be fun to have a 1-2-3-4 Final Four.

The East and the West, however, had some major shakeups.

Gonzaga takes on Xavier in the West Regional final in San Jose, California, and OR faces Kansas in the Midwest Regional in Kansas City, Missouri.

As you can see, oddsmakers like Kansas to win it all, which shouldn’t surprise anyone who’s watched the NCAA Tournament.