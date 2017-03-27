Emaar Malls bids for Souq.com to challenge Amazon

Last week, it was reported that USA online shopping giant Amazon had agreed to fully acquire Souq.com after previously backing away from a deal.

The Emaar offer includes a convertible deposit of $500 million, however, Amazon has an exclusivity clause in its buyout negotiations with Souq.com, giving them any priority while talks between the two are still ongoing, meaning that Souq.com has to officially reject Amazon’s offer before accepting any other offer.

The bid has still not been accepted by the shareholders of Souq.com, the company said.

“If the bid is approved, the impact on Emaar Mall’s profit for the quarter in which the acquisition is completed and for the year 2017, will not be material”, it added.

Emaar chairman Alabbar is increasingly focusing on technology investments.

Alabbar bought a stake in regional logistics firm Aramex PJSC in July and 4% of Yoox Net-a-Porter for 100 mil euros in April. But in early March, the talks were back on with a price tag of as much as $650 million, according to Bloomberg.

Amazon offered to acquire Souq.com last week, sources told TechCrunch last week.

The retailer raised US$275mil, making it the most valuable internet company in the Middle East, according to Standard Chartered Plc, which had invested in the company.

Dubai-based Souq.com, whose existing investors include Tiger Global Management and South Africa’s NaspersSouq.com, was valued at $1 billion in its last funding round, said the report.

