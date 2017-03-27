Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Has Grown Up, And She Looks Very Different

Hailie was the star of his “Mockingbird” video back in 1999, a song that talked about how much he loves her, and how he’s sorry that his relationship with her mom was so bad.

The next thing to make us push our luck to see if we can blag ourselves a pension and free bus ticket is Eminem’s daughter Hailie Scott Mathers who has just turned 21 – and looks like an actual adult.

She shared the picture from her birthday date night captioned: “Couldn’t have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side)” as she side hugged her boyfriend and sported a glass of champagne flutes in hand. Hailie was dressed to the nines in a skintight bandage dress in burnt orange, which featured a large cutout in the front. Eminem’s daughter looks gorgeous and based on her Instagram photos, she also does her makeup pretty well. Knowing that she used to be Slim’s favorite subject in most of his songs, it’s easy to imagine what he’d think about his grown-up daughter. A source close to the singer told Hollywood Life, “Hailie is a very sexy girl, and that’s definitely hard on him”.

Like most fathers, the 8-mile singer wants his little girl to not grow up.

But Eminem can not stop Hailie from growing up. The blonde beauty is now attending Michigan State University and is believed to have taken a degree in entrepreneurship or psychology. She has been a bright student at her Chippewa Valley High School. Daddy’s little girl has also been active in sports and was a member of the volleyball team, the National Honor Society and the Student Council, said the website.

Were you surprised to see how grown up Eminem’s daughter Hailie looks now?

According to Elite Daily, Hallie was Homecoming Queen at her Highschool, which we guess is a big deal. She paid tribute to her parents in the school newsletter, naming them as the two most influential people in her life.