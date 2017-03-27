Emmerdale actor Tony Haygarth dead aged 72

His multiple film credits included parts in 1980 prison drama “McVicar” – in which he starred alongside The Who’s Roger Daltrey in the titular role – 1982’s “Ivanhoe” and more recently 2000 animation “Chicken Run” in which he voiced the character Mr.

He described the star as a “gentle man” and a “fine actor” after the news of his death on Friday, following a three-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease. So sad for his family. No fellow actor made me laugh so easily.

Tributes have poured in for the Liverpool-born actor from the likes of Les Dennis and Sir Tony Robinson.

He also worked with The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal National Theatre, The English Shakespeare Company and The Royal Court Theatre.

The star’s wife, Carole Winter, confirmed that Tony had died at his home in Kent over the weekend, sharing a photo on Twitter, Carole wrote: “Tony Haygarth: loving father to Katie & Becky, my greatest supporter, actor of extraordinary talent RIP 1945-2017”. Thoughts with his family.

“He was very, very down-to-earth”. “He just wanted to sit and drink with the crew and the locals just accepted him very quickly and right up until his last days doing in to residential care, you would find Tony down (his local pub) The Bush, Blackbird and Thrush”.

Rest in Peace my wonderful father.