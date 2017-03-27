Empire State Building Dims for Earth Hour

“We started Earth Hour in 2007 to show leaders that climate change was an issue people cared about”, coordinator Siddarth Das said.

In 2017, iconic buildings in more than 172 countries will switch off their lights when the clock ticks around to 8:30 p.m. local time, say Earth Hour organizers. It is aimed at creating awareness for energy conservation, climate change and global warming.

There is no data available from BC Hydro for 2016 because the World Wildlife Federation, which now sponsors the event, moved Earth Hour to earlier in March.

PHCC stressed that the Earth Hour is an important global initiative through which countries and institutions contribute to the provision of energy and the protection of natural resources by reducing the amount of carbon emissions that threaten the environment and living organisms.

South Africans will join millions of people‚ businesses‚ and landmarks around the globe on Saturday evening to celebrate Earth Hour. This year is also about celebration of ten years of the Earth Hour movement,  a WWF statement said. Can Earth Hour actually help move the needle on climate change?

On Saturday, March 25, individuals, organizations, private companies, and public offices switched off their lights to participate in the hour-long Earth Hour campaign from 8:30 to 9:30 pm.

Last year, 2 billion people from 178 countries took part in the event, among them were 22 million Russians.

We can talk about barren-ground caribou and the fact they’re facing disastrous declines partly because climate-change driven weather events make it harder for them to get food.

Under the theme ‘Highlight Climate Action, ‘ organisers and residents switched off their lights, uniting in harmony under candle lights and open umbrellas. As we know, countries came together in Paris a year ago to form a historic global agreement, the aim of which is to limit emissions to prevent warming of above two degrees. He also called upon all commercial, social, governmental establishments, educational institutions and the people across Jammu and Kashmir to observe Earth Hour.