England 2-0 Lithuania: Dull as dishwater, but Defoe

Defoe returned with a bang as England overcame Lithuania, netting his first global goal in four years as Gareth Southgate’s men secured a predictably comfortable World Cup qualification win.

Defoe, 34, was making his first England appearance since November 2013, having been recalled by manager Gareth Southgate, and he marked his return with the opening goal midway through the second half.

England created few clear-cut chances after Defoe’s opener, but managed to breach the last line of defence once more in the 66th minute when substitute Jamie Vardy scored with his first touch.

It’s hard to put into words how I felt, I had to keep my emotions in check at the beginning – obviously little Brad’s with me.

The striker and Lowery have struck a strong bond in recent months with the striker going as far as saying he “gets strength” from Bradley’s battle, and how he copes with his illness.

It was the 34-year-old’s 20th goal at global level, coming four years and four days since his 19th, but there was another reason the moment felt special.

“He’s been a good senior professional to have around the team, both in terms of the way he’s trained, his professionalism, which has been great for some of the younger players to see, and his finishing in training and then today, which we expected really”.

“There are times when you know you’re going to win the game and you maybe don’t hit the levels some of the players did against Germany”.

The 34-year-old’s performances at Sunderland have belied his advancing years and led to a surprising worldwide turnaround, having last won an global cap in November 2013.

“The bigger picture for us was his contribution throughout the camp”.

“I thought he added to that and his experience around everybody else was very important”. “It does me good to score goals, but it’s up to me to take my performances back to Germany and repeat them for Dortmund”, said Schuerrle.

“[Keane] has been a real bonus”. We’ve selected him on form.

“To make a full debut away in Germany and play the way he did. today, he was excellent”. That win maintains England’s unbeaten record in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers as they remain on top of Group F with a four-point lead.

“It’s in our hands because the next two teams [in the table – Slovenia and Slovakia] have got to come here”, Southgate added.