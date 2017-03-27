England vow to emulate New Zealand by bouncing back from Ireland defeat

Jones has previously asserted that his side were not afraid to lose and suggested it was a necessary step to take as they build towards becoming the No1 side on the planet and winning the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

“New Zealand, as Ireland have shown, are there for the taking”, he said, referencing the Lions’ chances this summer. Ireland had even entered the game in disarray, flummoxed from their callow 22-9 loss in Wales and desperate for a redemptive result.

“I would expect at least 15 of our guys to go on the Lions tour and I would be disappointed if we didn’t have that many”, said the England coach after they failed to extend their winning run to 19 games and set a new mark for top-tier global rugby sides. Yes, so I have identified a few areas that we can change in the future for a particular game like that.

England’s folding will worry head coach Jones, and a second-straight Six Nations crown, already wrapped up at a canter against Scotland last week, will provide scant solace.

But if they retain the title, England will become the first team in more than a century of combined Five/Six Nations history to win three successive Championships outright, with other sides having shared titles as part of runs of three in a row or better. We are committed to Rugby World Cup and we’re aiming to deliver the best yet. I am like everyone else and I make mistakes.

“I thought our effort today was good – I thought Ireland played superbly”.

Ireland ended their RBS 6 Nations campaign by defeating England in Dublin and their second-place finish in the Championship sees them secure a spot as one of the top seeds for the 2019 Rugby World Cup draw.

“I can’t wait for us to play them either”.

Man of the match O’Mahony’s introduction was the subject of much post-match discussion, when he came into the side just before kick-off after Jamie Heaslip had reportedly gone down with a hamstring in the warm-up.

“I don’t think I gave the team the right environment to prepare well and I have to take responsibility for it”. It’ll be incredibly frustrating when we look back, but that will be for another day when we get together. If they want to do that then that’s fair enough. That’s the level you have to get to win in Test match rugby. Even the best team in the world couldn’t get to 19.

“You have these days”. That is a great thing for the Six Nations. We had high hopes and high expectations of ourselves but it goes to show we’re not quite there as a team.

Paddy Jackson is now an excellent Test out-half, of course, but Sexton remains the strongest player in this Ireland set-up.