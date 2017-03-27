Ensco PLC (NYSE:ESV) Issued With ‘Buy’ Rating At Scotia Capital

Today, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) with a Hold. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,422,603 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the February 15th total of 31,177,695 shares. The last session’s volume of 8.77 million shares was lower than its average volume of 10.72 million shares. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ensco Plc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,560 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. The Floaters and the Jackups segments provide contract drilling. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ensco Plc during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Additionally, Goldman Downgrade its ratings on the stock to Neutral. Moving averages are used as a strong indicator for technical stock analysis and it helps investors in figuring out where the stock has been and also help in determining where it may be possibly heading. In order to reach an opinion and communicate the value and volatility of a covered security, analysts research public financial statements, listen in on conference calls and talk to managers and the customers of a company, typically in an attempt to capture the findings for a research report. The average and low price target for the stock are $10.49 and $6, respectively. Bank of America Corp raised Ensco Plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Several investment firms issued their expert ratings on Ensco plc (ESV) in which Citigroup Upgrades Ensco plc (ESV) to Buy by settling a price target of $15 on 1/12/17.

Ensco plc Gross Margin percentage stands at 53.1% while its Operating Margin for trailing twelve month is 33.5 percent and Profit margin (ttm) is 31.5 Percent. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Ensco plc closed its last trading session at $8.49 with the loss of -0.35%.

In the a year ago Ensco PLC’s stock price has decreased by -19.22% from 10.43 to 8.43.

Ensco plc (ESV) topped its 52-week high price target of 12.36 on April 28, 2016.

The company reported an impressive total revenue of 2.78 Billion in the last fiscal year.

Ensco plc (ESV)’s growth estimate is -110.8 percent for the current quarter. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ensco Plc had a negative net margin of 52.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%.

The company’s growth for the past 5 years has been at -25.77 percent. The price volatility’s Average True Range for 14 days was 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th.

Ensco plc (ESV) will report its next earnings on April 25 – May 2 (Est.).

The company has been one of the biggest innovators in Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration employing approximately 4900 full time employees.

Two other important profitability ratios for investors to know are both returns-based ratios that measure a company’s ability to create wealth for shareholders. The Floaters segment includes its drillships and semisubmersible rigs, and provides contract drilling.