Erdogan: Turkey might hold referendum on European Union membership

At a rally earlier Saturday, Erdogan lashed out those who claimed Turkey would not be let into the European Union if the referendum passed.

However, support for saying “Yes” has also been rising, promoted by the government, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and Erdogan.

Referring to the banner, Cavusoglu said: “If it is not fascism, then what is it [called]?”

Burkhalter has previously voiced concerns about a crackdown in Turkey following a failed July coup against Erdogan that Ankara has blamed on US-based businessman Fethullah Gulen.

The suspects are accused of being members of a terrorist organization, insulting the president and making propaganda for a terrorist group, Anadolu noted. “It means you [the Swiss Social Democratic Party] are on the same line with terror and the terrorist organization”.

“You [Britain] have made a decision with Brexit, there may be different things after April 16”, said Erdogan in reference to a June 2016 referendum in the United Kingdom in which voters supported the country’s exit from the EU.

On Friday, Swiss prosecutors said they had opened an investigation into alleged spying on Turks living in Switzerland by an unspecified intelligence service after the attorney general’s office cited “concrete suspicions” of espionage. “We will see which steps they will take”, the foreign minister said.