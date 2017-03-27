Eskom calls on South Africans to switch off power for Earth Hour

The lights of the Empire State Building are going dim Saturday for Earth Hour.

So must individuals. Building a sustainable tomorrow depends today on everyone, said the United Nations chief, asking the world to join him in turning off their lights on today at 8:30 p.m. local time. There will be an extended candlelight happy hour in T-Zero lounge and lobby 4 p.m.to close, with Earth Hour celebrated at 8:30 p.m.

This year’s event marked the tenth anniversary of the Earth Hour movement, which started as a one-city event in Sydney in 2007, and comes at a time when the need for climate action is greater than ever.

Members of the public are also being encouraged to take part by switching off their lights for the hour.

Citizens around the world are uniting to observe Earth Hour to enlarge awareness about the arising serious consequences of climate change and persuade people all over the globe to save energy by switching off non-essential lights even though, symbolically, only for one hour. Right from the India Gate to the Eiffel Tower, several landmarks had turned out the lights showing support for the cause.

Always wanted to help fight climate change?

In this two photo combo, the temple of the Parthenon on the Acropolis hill, is seen before the lights were turned out, below, and during the Earth Hour with lights turned off, above, in Athens, on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

Through Earth Hour we are reaffirming for each other, and for our leaders, that we trust the science, that we want action, that we believe in joining together to put the brakes on climate change.

From Australia, it moved westward through Asia, with numerous skyscrapers ringing Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor going dark in solidarity while at Myanmar’s most sacred pagoda, the Shwedagon, 10,000 oil lamps were to be lit to shine a light on climate action.

The effects of climate change are pretty much undeniable from extreme weather events, health impacts of these, oceans warming and rising, ice melting and eco systems in peril.

Nelson Mandela Square and Sandton City will be joined by a number of businesses in the district, with the likes of RMB, Deutsche Securities, Discovery, SAB Miller, Webber Wentzel and Nedbank also taking part in Earth Hour 2017.