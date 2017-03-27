ETA to announce disarmament

“It asks. the Spanish and French governments to show ambitious vision and open direct lines of communication” in order to reach “a goal with historic importance for our society”.

Txetx Etcheverry, a prominent figure in the French Basque community who tried to arrange a disarmament in 2016, told The Associated Press that the new initiative was agreed upon with the ETA and will be carried out whether French authorities agree to receive the weapons or not.

The militant band announced a permanent cease-fire in 2011. Disarmament, if completed, would primarily be a symbolic step, given that the reduced arsenal in the hands of the militants and the repeated police operations that have meanwhile weakened ETA even more.

The governments of Spain and France have demanded that ETA to lay down its weapons without conditions, and to disband.

ETA was created during the dictatorship of Francisco Franco and carried out a campaign of kidnappings, assassinations and bombings with the aim of building an independent socialist Basque state in northern Spain and southern France. Vehicle bomb explosions and shootings targeted police, politicians and businessmen. Otegi was released from prison last year after a six-year sentence for belonging to an armed group.

No formal announcement has yet been made and the Spanish government has so far declined to make any detailed comment.

“Eta has to do two things: disarm and dissolve itself”, a government spokesperson was quoted by The Guardian as saying.

A pro-Basque independence and environmental group called Bizi has been given responsibility for the disarmament, according to one activist speaking to France’s Le Monde.