European stocks trade lower

The FTSE 100 index UKX, -1.04% dropped 0.8% to 7,280.75, setting it on track for its lowest close since February 28, according to FactSet data.

European stock markets are trading lower on Monday as the USA dollar stumbled to a four-month low following President Donald Trump’s failure to push through healthcare reform legislation last week.

IG market analyst Joshua Mahony said: “The problem for markets is two-fold, with the inability to pass the healthcare reforms meaning any tax cuts will be diminished, while markets are now left wondering whether the President’s lack of support in Congress will make his tax cuts hard to pass in any form”. The markets are having their own “Trump tantrum”, as investors seriously doubt whether the president’s abrasive style will work in Washington’.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY.LN) (LLOY.LN) dropped 2.2%, UBS Group AG (UBS) fell 2%, Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.XE) (DBK.XE) lost 1%, and Société Générale (GLE.FR) gave up 1.5%.

The biggest afternoon fallers in the FTSE 100 Index were Glencore (-12.1p to 307.7p), Babcock International (-33.5p to 883p), BHP Billiton (-45.5p to 1199.5p), Antofagasta (-30p to 800.5p) and International Airlines Group (-18p to 531.5p).

Oil prices dropped 0.6% to $47.67, as concerns over rising USA rig counts (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/oil-prices-fall-as-worries-over-global-supply-resurface-2017-03-27) outweighed chatter that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries may extend its production cuts.

As of 12:31 GMT, the FTSE 100 had lost 51.15 points to end the session 0.70 percent lower at 7,285.67.

Meanwhile, Germany’s benchmark index DAX gained 18.60 points or 0.16 percent to trade at 11,922.72. Italy’s FTSE MIB index was down 0.8% at 20,022.75. Economists had expected a reading of 111.1 for March. The S&P 500 index SPX, -0.08% ended with its biggest weekly loss since the USA election in November, and US stock futures continued sharply lower on Monday.