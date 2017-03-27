European Union and Japan say they’re getting closer to a free trade deal

There, she told Trump she hopes the U.S. and the European Union will resume discussions on a trade agreement, to which the U.S. President said that he is not an isolationist, but that trade policy should be fairer. This is why I hope to sign an agreement in principle on an economic partnership between Japan and the EU.

Abe, who is in Hanover as part of a European tour, said that Japan “wants to be the champion upholding open systems alongside Germany”.

But after just days in office, Trump withdrew the U.S. from a trans-Pacific free trade pact, which was widely seen as a crucial defense against the dominance of China in Asia. Since being elected, Trump has vowed to narrow the $50 billion trade imbalance between the USA and Germany.

The display of German-Japanese unity underscores a rift elsewhere among the world’s biggest economic powers after USA insistence on “fair” trade triggered conflict at a weekend meeting of Group of 20 finance chiefs in Germany. Merkel last week met Trump in Washington, while his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met Abe on his first official trip to Asia. “That’s what free trade is about”, she said.

She added that Germany was strongly for open markets, saying “Of course we want fair markets, but we don’t want to put up barriers“.

“I find it important for Japan and the EU to cooperate with the United States as well to show to the world the flag of free trade as a model”, Abe told reporters before a meeting with European Union leaders in Brussels.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order formally withdrawing the United States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal yesterday (23 January) as Europe sniffed a chance to pick up the free trade the U.S. is turning its back on. He was among those in the audience for the news conference.

EU-Japan trade in goods was worth 124.5 billion euros ($134.5 billion) a year ago, according to the Brussels-based commission. This will bring Japan and the European Union the best of both worlds. Statistics show that together with the European Union it accounts for more than a third of global economic output.

The ministry said the leaders affirmed that amid concerns about a rising tide of protectionism and insularity, free and open economies are the very foundation of peace and prosperity.