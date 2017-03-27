European Union migrants keep benefits after Brexit

Proclaiming “Europe is our common future”, 27 leaders of the European Union signed a statement on Sunday (AEDT) in Rome declaring their commitment to integrating the Continent even as a series of crises has badly weakened the efforts and Britain prepares to leave the bloc.

The symbolism of EU leaders gathering among the ruins of the ancient Roman empire could not be more telling, as the union struggles to renew itself in the face of rising populism, nationalism, the shock of Brexit, the US’s increasingly unpredictable policy, and renewed Russian threats. It continues to be one of the most important ones in the history of the European Union (EU).

Beneath the same balustrades where the EU’s forefathers met 60 years before.

The Rome summit was seen as an important step towards European Union unity following the UK’s decision to leave the bloc. The leaders signed a declaration which enshrines the concept of a multi-speed Europe, with groups of countries moving towards further integration at their own pace.

EU President Donald Tusk and the prime ministers of Italy and Malta greeted the leaders as they arrived at the Renaissance-era Palazzo dei Conservatori next to the Forum, for a ceremony long on pomp and short on real politics.

The former Polish prime minister recalled how his hometown of Gdansk was destroyed by Hitler and Stalin, and how the Polish opposition movement against communism succeeded while clinging onto the idea of Europe.

The reference to “different paces and intensity” of integration was a mild mention of the proposal of a multi-speed European Union, which would entail different groups of countries willingly moving towards further integration at different paces within the bloc.

“We are against people celebrating this Europe that was born to bring well-being to everyone but in reality, over the past 10 years, has brought only impoverishment to southern Europe”, said Sabino De Razza, a 52-year-old social worker from Bari.

“We are Italians who want more rights and a better life, what we had before the euro”.

“This mantra, you couldn’t hear it any more during the last years in the Brussels bubble”, said Stefan Lehne, visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe.

A safe and secure Europe: a Union where all citizens feel safe and can move freely, where our external borders are secured, with an efficient, responsible and sustainable migration policy, respecting global norms; a Europe determined to fight terrorism and organised crime.

“Only a united Europe can be a sovereign Europe in relation to the rest of the word”, he added.

“We must be united against the danger of an increasing nationalism which could divide Europe once more“, warned Haris Golemis, of the Central Committee of Greece’s Syriza party, who was attending the march.

“It is not enough to call for unity and to protest against multiple speeds.

We will stand in unity and solidarity”.

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker expressed confidence in the bloc’s ability to overcome difficulties. As daunting as the challenges may feel today, he said, they were “in no way comparable to those faced by our founding fathers”.

Merkel said leaders wanted to respond to people’s concerns, about the economy, welfare, migration and defence with “a protective Europe” that offered assurances on their wellbeing.