EVMs don’t make or break fortunes; voters do: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Specially targeting the BSP, whose chief Mayawati has raised persistent questions over EVMs, Prasad said her party had not complained about the EVMs when it won the UP elections in 2007.

“When we (BJP) lost Bihar and Delhi elections, we never questioned that there was problem with the EVMs but the entire opposition now (post elections in five states) is raising the issues that EVMs can be tempered”, he said.

“If BJP loses, the EVMs are OK, but if it wins, they are wrong”, Mr Prasad said asking how could this logic be accepted. Samajwadi MP Ram Gopal Yadav said this was not practical in a multi-party system and wanted to know whether the BJP would dissolve the Uttar Pradesh Assembly before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for simultaneous polls. “What kind of standard is this?”

“If we were powerful enough to effect changes in EVMs, we could have done this in Bihar, and certainly in Delhi, to win assembly elections”, he added.

This is published unedited from the ANI feed.

Mr Prasad also pointed out that the EVMs, introduced after several expert groups’ recommendations and technical approval, had several advantages including that they ensured there would be no invalid votes.

“Why didn’t you ask as to why we are using Aadhar, which was initiated by the UPA government, though it is not being used by many countries including England and Japan?”

There was uproar from the opposition benches when Prasad said the VVPATs will be installed in a phased manner as the EC will have to look at logistics of where to keep and how to ferry them and government will have find ways to ensure safety.

“All what the law minister is reading are the judgement of old High Court that were contested by their own leader Subramanian Swamy and were elaborately discussed in Supreme Court after which it passed the order in 2013 making VVPAT an indispensable part of the EVMs to ensure free and fair elections”, Misra said.

SP leader Ramgopal Yadav said: “Those who manufacture EVM machines, if a deal is fixed [with them], if you press the symbol of Elephant, it goes to Lotus”. The Congress had won the recent Punjab election where EVMs were used, but the party had not doubted the reliability of the machines there.

He said the government is now not considering to introduce proportional representation as this “may not reflect true mandate of the states or the country”. Urging that there should be a ceiling on spending, he said: “Corporate funding to political parties should be banned”. They also accused Prasad of “misleading” the House over the issue.

The discussion on electoral reforms could not be concluded, so law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is scheduled to reply tomorrow.

“We are not satisfied with the government’s reply”. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the UP results have cast a shadow of doubt over EVMs.