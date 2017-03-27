Exclusive Donald Trump And Melania Trump Sleeps In Separate Bedrooms

The only problem? According to Melania’s people, it simply isn’t true. Readers of this news may also experience strokes of schadenfreude (wheeee, more evidence that the groper-in-chief doesn’t ever have sex!) and discomfort (aren’t we supposed to think politicians’ consensual sex lives don’t matter?). Mrs. Trump is not secretive about the way she feels.

Inside sources have told US Weekly that the 46-year-old Slovenian stunner does not sleep in the same bed with the president even during the rare times when they are in the same city. It wasn’t clear who the source was behind the rumors, but the first lady’s disdain for sharing her personal space isn’t exactly new information. Some say she never wanted to be First Lady, and she blames her husband for putting her in this situation.

“She is miserable”, says a family friend. “Melania has said the key to the success of her marriage is separate bathrooms”.

We can only hope that Melania and Barron are happy and healthy and do what they both need to do in order to remain that way. So sleeping in separate beds seems glaringly obvious for now.

Last week, Melania Trump strode across the White House lawn with her husband, President Donald Trump and their son, 11-year-old Barron.

“She is not interested in Donald, the presidency or anything involving him”, the source said.

Another US Weekly anonymous source claims that Melania and Donald do share a bedroom, but that they have their own beds. “It’s very “royal” of them!” another source said of the two bed/one room setup. The official word is that she and Barron are remaining in NY while Barron finishes his school year and then the two will move to Washington D.C. this summer. In fact, the first mom and son are expected to become residents of the US capital. So, she is actually quite far away from her husband and she avoids the media as much as she can.

Donald Trump may want to work on the figurative wall between himself and his wife, if a new Us Weekly report is to be believed.