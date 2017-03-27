Exova Group Confirms Takeover Offers From Three Bidders

The Edinburgh-based company, whose laboratories test the safety and performance of products used in industries ranging from aerospace to pharmaceuticals, said private equity fund PAI Partners, and Jacobs Holding AG, a Swiss investment firm, had also made similar proposals.

The testing and advisory services firm noted that there had been recent speculation regarding a possible cash offer, and on Monday confirmed it had received three proposals.

All the potential bidders have been given until 24 April to make an offer to buy the FTSE-350 firm.

Majority shareholder in Exova is U.S. private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

CD&R is mulling a 220p offer price, the Sunday Times reported.

Exova’s share price has climbed 39pc over the past 12 months to its original listing price of £2.20, giving it a market cap of £548.26m, amid speculation that the FTSE 250 company would be put up for sale by its majority shareholder, the USA private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

A placing at 25p has raised £4mln and reflecting that hefty premium the shares were trading at 19.5p, up 36%, in early deals.

Exova, which floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2014, has over 4,000 employees.