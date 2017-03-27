Explosive new Justice League trailer launches into action

It recycles very little footage from previous looks at the movie and ups the action big-time.

They manage to recruit Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg for their so-called Justice League. It will be released on 16 November 2017 in Australia from Roadshow Films, following a 10 November 2017 release in the US. However, after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’s jumbled mess of a narrative, the new Justice League trailer’s focus on character goals is quite welcome. If the trailer gives too much away, their excitement for the feature may get trampled upon – and that isn’t acceptable when it comes to Justice League.

Excited Fans at DC Comics” Midnight Madness Event Celebrating the release of New No. 1 issue of “Justice League’ at Mid Town Comics on August 30, 2011 in New York City. Zack Snyder directed the film, and wrote the original story the film is based on, while Chris Terrio wrote the screneplay.

Warner Bros have just revealed the first explosive new trailer for the DC blockbuster team-up – Justice League. Just as Marvel’s Avengers did, the film brings together some of the comic book world’s most iconic heroes, including Batman and Wonder Woman. Played by Gal Gadot, the character made its debut in Batman vs. Superman a year ago.

Sticking on the positive side, however, we’ve trawled through the trailer to pick out the best bits of it.

Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Ezra Miller (the Flash) round out the other members of the Justice League, J.K. Simmons plays Commissioner Gordon and Jesse Eisenberg is Lex Luthor.

Set a few months after Batman v Superman, Justice League follows Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) who become aware of the alien threat posed by the forces of Darkseid and Steppenwolf.