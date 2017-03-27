Fabinho: “Real Madrid,Barcelona Will Come Calling For Kylian Mbappe Soon”

Arsenal have been told they will have pay as much as £130million to have any chance of landing Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe, 18, has blazed his way to the top of Europe’s wanted list after an astonishing campaign with French outfit AS Monaco this season, where he has contributed 19 goals and 11 assists.

Speaking to French news outlet Le Figaro, the 49-year-old urged him to consider the career path of former Monaco ace Anthony Martial, who quit the club in 2015 to join Manchester United.

Benzema, who moved from Lyon to Real Madrid when he was just 21, has warned Mbappe, however, of the pitfalls of transferring overseas at such a young age.

Benzema believes that his French compatriot has all the ingredients to become one of the world’s best forwards, but is not sure whether the time is right to swap Monaco for Madrid.

I’ve been told he is a phenomenon, a very good player.

Reports suggest that Manchester United have already seen a record-breaking offer turned down for the teenage sensation, with the Red Devils eager to add him to their Premier League ranks. He’s a young player.

“Look at Martial, when you go to a big club, you have to adapt and discover something else”. Those who are next to you are there to take your place. “He’s a “killer” in front of goal and a very good dribbler”.

‘I think you mustn’t leave too soon.

‘He’s 18, how do you handle it when it doesn’t go as well, when people don’t speak as well about you, when you’re put under pressure?’