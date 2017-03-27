Facebook adds Live Location feature to Messenger

The new Live Location feature is being rolled out globally for users on both iOS and Android starting today. Now you can see where your friends are in real time as they move around a city, which will come in handy for all those times your friends are “on their way” but haven’t even finished taking a shower (or make it harder for you to lie about where you are). You can share your Live Location with a group of friends in Messenger or just with one person – it’s up to you! (The ETA is seen by the person with whom the location is shared.) ● You can stop sharing your Live Location at any time; just tap Stop Sharing.

Facebook Inc (FB.O) will add a feature to its Messenger app on Monday to allow users to share their locations, the company said, ramping up competition with tools offered by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google Maps. To use the new live location, you’ll have to tap the location icon inside Messenger. Messenger will also show you an estimate of how long it would take you and your friend to get to one another’s location by auto. A map will then pop up showing your current location, with an option to share your Live location by tapping a blue bar.

A small clock in the lower right hand corner of the map will also let you know how much longer you’re sharing your location for.

The social media company also mentioned that today’s location sharing update is “completely optional” and that users “are always in control”.