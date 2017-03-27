Facebook has removed 85% blasphemous content on Pakistan’s request, IHC told

Facebook is now obliging Pakistan government requests to remove blasphemous content from the platform and nearly 85 percent of such material has been taken down, senior government officials have informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

He said the federal government has taken ambassadors of 27 Muslim countries on board in connection with the issue.

He further informed the court that the Federal Investigation Agency has arrested three suspects for their alleged involvement in publishing blasphemous content on social media.

Authorities seized mobile phones, laptops and computers from the suspects’ possession and sent for forensic examination. A joint interrogation team has been constituted to probe into the matter, he added.

The interior secretary informed the court that it was complex issue due to local laws of each country but Pakistan’s embassy in Washington was in touch with the United States government on the issue.

The court had directed the Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to present a fresh report regarding the measures taken to stop the practice on social media.

Upon this the High Court Judge Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui asked: “Does the government have no courage to call the ambassador of the country from where this content was uploaded?”

He said the Facebook administration has realised the issue and “assured to comply with our demand”.

The chief justice also sought a report on amendments in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has already ordered blocking any sacrilegious content while on the other hand, hearing of the case has been adjourned till March 31. Punjab Assembly had adopted a motion against blasphemous content on social media last week while Islamabad High Court in a recent hearing had suggested a ban on social media over the presence of the the content that hurt sentiments.

Facebook management had also made a decision to send a delegation to Pakistan for investigating content which the government considers to be blasphemous, Dawn reported.