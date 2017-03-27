Facebook Messenger will soon no longer work on these smartphones

If you’re rocking an iPhone or a recent Android handset in your pocket, however, there’s no need to panic.

For the uninitiated, Microsoft recently scrapped the support of Skype app on Windows Phone 8.1, and Facebook’s blow will further increase the woes of Windows Phone.

“Thank you for choosing to use Messenger”, the notification reads.

“Thank you for choosing to use Messenger.We regret to inform you that since the end of March, the app version you’re using is no longer supported and you cannot send and receive messages”. On its Messenger blog, the company stated that they “will be ending support for messaging in some older mobile app versions of Messenger and Facebook”. Instead, the move will see devices running Windows Phone 8.1 or earlier knocked from the supported devices list. Many budget-friendly Windows Phones in the market run on Windows Phone 8.1 OS or lesser and will not be upgraded to Windows Phone 10.

However before Windows 10 and Windows 10 mobile, there was Windows Phone 8.1, which theoretically was supposed to do the same thing as it’s successor, but ultimately fell short (hence the reason we even have a Windows 10 in the first place).

According to AggiornamentiLumia.it, users of the platform have been receiving emails in which Facebook expresses its intention to deprecate the Windows Phone 8.1 version of Messenger.

As we know, the market share of Windows Phone had gone down to less than one percent around the world in a year, and Microsoft should have some plans to improve the number.

Are you a Windows, Phone user?