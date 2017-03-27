Facebook starts testing GIF support in comments

Letting users comment on posts with this hot form of visual expression just shows how ubiquitous they have become. If this is the case, the incoming GIF comment button will be no different from the one on Messenger.

The company has not detailed on whether the same would be available on the social media website with GIFS from all popular GIF libraries but it is certain that the GIF button would be using GIFs from providers such as Tenor and Giphy.

In addition to reaction buttons that let you say, “Like” or “Wow!” or “Angry”, Facebook will start testing GIF search in its mobile app next week. However, Facebook has been a bit reluctant in embracing them until now.

Unfortunately, you still won’t be able to share GIFs as news feed posts.

Facebook has since confirmed to TechCrunch that they are indeed testing out the feature. However, the GIF button is not here yet. “So we’re about to start testing the ability to add GIFs to comments and we’ll share more when we can, but for now we repeat that this is just a test”, Facebook said in a statement to TechCrunch.

After years of resistance, Facebook is ready to give in, and allow us to use GIFs in comments. The features was spotted by a small number of iOS users, suggesting Facebook is testing this feature as well. Facebook describes this as a more “conversational” style, though there’s nothing indicating whether we’ll see that new design go live on the service.

If these tests are any indication, there are big things in Facebook users’ futures – at least as far as comments are concerned.