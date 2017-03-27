Factory output rises for 6th month

For the sixth consecutive month, output at USA manufacturers rose 0.5%.

Output at USA manufacturers rose in February for a sixth consecutive month, underscoring a sustained rebound in the industry.

However, utilities output fell 5.7 per cent, almost the same decline as in January, “as continued unseasonably warm weather further reduced demand for heating”, the report said.

Industrial production-a measure of output at factories, mines and utilities-was unchanged from a month earlier, the Federal Reserve said Friday.

For total industrial production, the Bloomberg survey median called for a 0.2 percent advance, with estimates ranging from a 0.2 percent decline to a 0.6 percent increase. Factory output accounts for about 12 percent of the economy. Mining output jumped 2.7%, but the index for utilities fell 5.7%, as continued unseasonably warm weather further reduced demand for heating.

Mining output rose 2.7% in February, in large part due to more oil and gas drilling.

Manufacturing output in February was led by fabricated metals, machinery and plastics, paper and rubber production. Computers and electronic products output rose 0.7 percent last month.

Industrial capacity use ran at 75.4% in February, down by a tenth of a percentage point on the previous month and up by six tenths in comparison to a year ago. Manufacturing has struggled in recent years due to recent oil downturns, a weaker global economy and a strong dollar have made USA exports more expensive overseas.

The capacity utilization rate had been expected to rise to 75.5 percent from the 75.3 percent originally reported for the previous month.