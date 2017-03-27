Family of London attack victim speak of their loss

The vigil, which was organised by the Women’s March on London, came after a photo of a woman wearing a hijab crossing the bridge in the aftermath of the attack went viral on social media.

The group, which included a large presence from the local Muslim community, participated in a minute’s silence at 4pm as Big Ben chimed.

“We thought of the ordinary people who were here and were mowed down, standing here like this, it was very overwhelming”.

Cochran was one of four people killed in the assault, Britain’s deadliest attack since the 2005 London underground bombings, and his family said they had since been overwhelmed by the “love of so many people” in London and around the world.

Cochran’s wife, Melissa, sustained a broken leg, a broken rib and a cut to the head in last Wednesday’s attack outside the Houses of Parliament, and “her health is steadily improving”, her brother Clint Payne said.

“When an attack happens in London, it is an attack on me”, The Telegraph quoted Sarah Waseem from Surrey as saying.

The family of Kurt Cochran, the United States tourist killed during a terror attack while in London with his wife to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, spoke on Monday of “a humbling and hard experience”. Londoner Mary Bennett, retired healthcare worker, said she was present to make a “small gesture”.

He then fatally stabbed police officer Keith Palmer before being shot dead by police.

Cochran, 54, and his wife, Melissa, were in Europe to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary when they were mowed down on Westminster Bridge by a vehicle driven by British man, Khalid Masood, who went on to fatally stab an unarmed policeman at the parliament building.