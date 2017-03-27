Family of Utah victims in London attack to hold press conference

Pictures on Kurt Cochran’s Facebook page show the couple enjoying their sightseeing travels through Europe before the tragic events.

Kurt Cochran, from West Bountiful, was killed during a terror attack in London, which left five people dead, including the attacker.

Valuable lives were lost on Westminster Bridge after an armed attacker mowed over pedestrians in an SUV.

The Cochran’s were visiting London to celebrate their 25th anniversary and visiting Melissa’s family, the BBC reported. The page, set up by the police force union, collected over £500,000 (S$875,000) in 24 hours, becoming the largest and fastest- growing JustGiving page in history. “Another WOW!” In another, he is shown smiling and holding a German beer under the caption, “After a long day of sightseeing”. Editorial Note: An earlier version of this story identified Kurt Cochran as Kirk Cochran in a photo caption.

Cochran reportedly ran his own music studio. The Cochrans were supposed to leave London Thursday. Our goal is to help you discover your talents as you record them.

Cochran’s wife was hospitalized for treatment after suffering a broken leg and rib, and a cut to her head, Payne said.

In a statement released by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Clint Payne said: “Kurt was a good man and a loving husband to our sister and daughter, Melissa“.

About 40 people were injured, of whom 29 remained in hospital on Thursday evening, seven in critical condition.

“It’s just so surreal for all of them”, O’Sullivan said.

“That was one thing he loved, helping musicians take that next step”, Layton said.

The public is also welcome to attend the concert at the Bountiful Davis Arts Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful.

“She was highly regarded and loved by our students and by her colleagues; she will be deeply missed by all of us”, Rachel Borland, principal of the school where Frade worked, said in a statement. “It was just surreal and it was a fairly quick computation this was a serious incident and a lot of people were injured”.

Police earlier said that seven people were in critical condition.

On Facebook, friends remembered Kurt as a grounded man and devoted husband, one who was posting photos of his trip overseas in the days before his death.

Her mother, Kristen Carol Morris, also performed on Sunday and said she sang with her whole heart and to shine Cochran’s light into the world.