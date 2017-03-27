Fan dies at Saturday’s WWE live event

A tragedy emerged from a WWE Raw event in Portland, Maine on Saturday night, with news circulating about a man who reportedly died in the stands, according to TMZ.

A man appeared to have a heart attack, and fell out of his seat, crashing to the floor just ahead of the evening’s second match.

EMTs moved the man to the nearest flat area and proceeded to conduct CPR for about 20 minutes – before taking him out on a stretcher to a local hospital.

Our correspondent noted that the man was rushed to Maine Medical Center and pronounced dead. Fightful was able to confirm the claims.

