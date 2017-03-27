Fans pay tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds at public memorial

American actress Debbie Reynolds with her daughter Carrie Fisher.

“We grew up with the Star Wars movies and Carrie Fisher and we just love her so much”.

What did Josh just say?

As it got underway, Todd Fisher welcomed everyone to the “show” that he had organized for his mother and sister.

“The entire thing I’m calling a show, not a memorial. because my mother loved shows”, Mr Fisher said. News. “She liked shows, parties.so this show was really time for you to be in our living room as if we were all a big family”. He also noted that Fisher’s writing room and Reynolds’ living room will be preserved in a museum “so you can see where they held court”, and recommended HBO’s Bright Lights documentary as “an unbelievable legacy piece, in their own words, seeing them in their natural habitat”.

Actor Dan Aykroyd described Fisher, his one-time fiancTe, as a chatterbox who never let him speak.

Her mother, Singing in the Rain star Debbie Reynolds, died less than a day later, at the age of 84. Overflow seats were needed for the event, which was streamed live on Reynolds’ website.

Fisher’s daughter was originally set to attend, reportedly deciding to stay home at the last minute.

Fisher and Reynolds died one day apart in late December. “She had the courage, well she had the balls to stand up and say ‘hey, everything isn’t always flawless.’ I totally admired her for that”. “And try being 24 and feeling it”.

R2-D2, the lovable robot from the “Star Wars” franchise that launched Carrie to fame, rolled onstage during the service and beeped, seemingly in remorse. He recounted how Fisher took him on global trips and “gave me so many firsts”.

He joked that while they were a couple, Carrie spent long hours on the phone in his presence with her ex-husband, singer-composer Paul Simon, trying to rekindle their relationship.

The actor/comedian, who starred with Fisher in 1980’s The Blues Brothers, said he and Fisher took blood tests in anticipation of having children.

“So we bought this great tomb over at Forest Lawn (cemetery)”, he said.

Dunne remembered his conversations with Fisher as she was filming 1977’s Star Wars.

He added, “She looked insanely appealing coming and going from her work”. “She closed her eyes and went to sleep”.

After the first screening, they both knew she had been wrong. Fisher’s death came first.

The ceremony’s program featured a photo of Fisher as a young girl holding her mother’s hand on stage.

In a separate post, Hamill paid tribute to Fisher.

The service at the Hall of Liberty was attended by over 1,200 people, including family members, close friends, fans and Fisher’s beloved dog Gary. “On the piano in her bathroom, like we all have”, Todd cracked afterward.