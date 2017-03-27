Fashola seeks support for Works, Housing Controllers in states

Mr. Fashola, who gave this assurance in separate meetings with the state governors, Rotimi Akeredolu and Ayodele Fayose, respectively, said some states had already filed complaints on the amount they had spent on federal roads within their states, adding that efforts were underway to resolve the payments.

Akeredolu said the road, being the link between the South West and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja would serve a great interest if dualised.

Mr Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, in Ibadan during a courtesy call on Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State.

The governor also asked the Federal Government to extend the reconstruction work of the Ilesha-Akure road to Owo and Benin so that the state could be linked properly to Edo State.

He called on the Federal Government to intervene on some Federal roads that needed urgent attention in the state which included Papalantoro – Ilaro road, Lafenwa – Ayetoro road, and Lagos – Abeokuta old road. I wish it could be made a dual carriage way because it is important to the economic viability of Ondo State.

The minister said President Muhammadu Buhari had announced the intention of the Federal Government to raise bonds to fund the reimbursement of the states.

Fashola said Federal Government was not in competition with any state government and therefore, urged the governor to support the activities of the Federal Controller of Works in the state.

“We have concluded plans to commence work on Akure /Ado Ekiti high way, so as to connect you to Ado Ekiti in your neighbouring state”.

“Our goal as federal government as regards intervention in roads is to help state governments connect to one another and to increase the efficiency of movement of goods and persons in the country, within the states”, Fashola said.

“I have gone round many states asking governors to treat federal controllers the same way they treat ambassadors from other countries”.

He also appreciated the cordial relationship between officers of federal government and that of the state governments.

He stated that there are 11 ongoing federal government road projects in the state, thanking the state government for its cooperation.

Responding, Aregbesola commended the minister for going round to see the challenges and needs of citizens.

Ajimobi said that the state has never experienced unprecedented presence of a minister in terms of infrastructural development like Fashola.