FDA Warns of Rare Cancer Linked to Breast Implants

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), there are approximately 9 women whose deaths were caused by a unique cancer of the blood after they had breast implants.

You can look at the FDA’s full report on BIA-ALCL here.

Just previous year, WHO (World Health Organization) said that the ALCL was classified into a different diagnosis according to health officials from France and Australia, who made efforts in tracking and assessing the link between the ALCL and breast implants.

Breast augmentation is the second most popular cosmetic procedure among women, after liposuction. It’s the top cosmetic surgery performed in the U.S. with 290,467 procedures in 2016, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. The cancer is very rare with 300 cases over 10 years or longer to develop.

And the FDA says it is easily treated if caught early enough. “Most cases of breast implant-associated ALCL are treated by removal of the implant and the capsule surrounding the implant and some cases have been treated by chemotherapy and radiation”.

Breast implants may be a good idea for some, but it could cause a rare form of cancer called anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL) to form.

“At that time, the FDA knew of so few cases of this disease that it was not possible to determine what factors increased the risk”, the agency said.

Of the 231 cases that were reported, 28 of these were patients who had implanted a smooth surface while the other 203 had the ones with a textured surface.

The FDA reported that as of February 1 it had received 359 medical device reports of BIA-ALCL, including nine deaths. Both saline and silicone gel-filled implants were associated with the cancer. “They come in different sizes and shapes and have either smooth or textured surfaces (shells)”, it says.

Ultimately, the FDA says that they will continue to gather additional information and report on significant findings.

The reason for the texturing of the implants is for prevention of capsular contracture.

In most cases, the cancer was found during surgery to remove or replace an implant after the women reported pain, lumps and swelling around it.

People who are considering getting the surgery should do their research and discuss with their surgeon about the risks and benefits between textured- and smooth-surfaced implants, the FDA advised.

The cancer is not breast cancer, the FDA emphasized.

People who already have breast implants should monitor their implants any changes and get routine screenings such as mammograms or MRIs as recommended by their doctors, the agency suggested. Doctors from around the globe are expected to submit disease cases that have resulted from complications of breast implants in patients.