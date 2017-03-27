Featured Stock: Skechers USA, Inc. (SKX)

The stock recently closed its previous session at $28.87 by showing a percentage change of 5.21% from its previous day closing price of $27.44. These price targets are a consensus analysis of 9 brokers. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Cowen and Company upgraded shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. Monness Crespi Hardt Upgrades the stock to Buy on 12/23/16 with no specific Price Target. Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On the company’s stock to Outperform on 12/06/16 with no specific Price Target. (SKX) to Buy with no specific Price Target.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) stands 13.04% away from its 50-day simple moving average and also 16.13% away from the 200-day average. The stock stands almost 0.32% off versus the 52-week high and 46.83% away from the 52-week low.

According to the Recommendation Trends of the stock polled by Zacks Investment Research for this month, the company has a consensus recommendation of 2 out of the scale from 1 to 5 where 1 stands for Strong Buy and 5 means Strong Sell. So far, analysts are sticking with their neutral recommendations with the consensus call at 2.5. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The number of shares now owned by investors are 1.42 bln. According to the Analysts, the Low Earnings estimate for the current quarter is $0.5, while the High earnings estimate is $0.59.Comparatively, EPS for the same quarter a year ago was $0.73. That suggests something of the likelihood of a short squeeze in shares of SKX. The low EPS estimate is $0.39, while the high EPS estimate is $0.44. Thus the company showed an Earnings Surprise of -55.6 Percent.

It’s important to get a feel for how any stock is actually valued on the market based on its core numbers. Looking at the stock’s movement on the chart, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. recorded a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a 1 Year high price target of $28. Their 50-Day Simple Moving Average is a difference of 2.22% from current levels. The Moving Average SMA50 is 12.42% while SMA200 is 15.14%. The stock is now has its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.9 Percent. Analysts are projecting that the stock will reach $78.94 on a short term (1 year) basis.

In other Skechers USA news, insider Mark A. Nason sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The Relative Volume value measured for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. The stock exchanged hands with 3.54 million shares contrast to its average daily volume of 2.46 million shares.

The stock now has its Annual Dividend of $0 and an annual Dividend Yield of 0 Percent. The stock has earnings growth of 409.60% yoy and showed a low EPS growth of -0.60% over the past five years. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,352.96.