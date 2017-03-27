Federal Agents Search Highland Park Home Of Senator Bert Johnson

– Authorities with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and with Michigan State Police are executing a search warrant at the home and offices of Sen.

According to MSP, they are searching his home in Highland Park and his office in Lansing.

The Highland Park raid was taking place on McLean off of Woodward at the home of the senator, who has served since 2010. Access to his office in the Connie B. Binsfeld Office Building, where Senate offices are located, was blocked by Senate security on Monday morning.

Michigan State Police couldn’t comment further on what prompted the search warrant.

In 2015, a bench warrant for Johnson’s arrest was issued out of IL for unpaid political fundraising bills when Johnson considered a 2013 Congressional run. Back in 2010, Johnson’s campaign was evicted from Hamtramck office space for not paying rent.

