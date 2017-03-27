Federal judge rules Dominion’s coal ash is illegally polluting Elizabeth River

But Judge Gibney ruled that the process of “letting nature take its course” is a “completely ineffective ‘solution, ‘” which “may never get rid of the arsenic in the groundwater”, the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) said Thursday. “The law is clear”.

Dominion spokesman Rob Richardson says the company will start immediately on the assessments and looks forward to sharing the results. “But now that Dominion finds itself in a lawsuit about its discharge of arsenic, it changes its tune”.

The Sierra Club had asked the judge to require Dominion to excavate and remove the more than 3 million tons of ash in four pits at the site to a lined landfill.

The decision came nine months after a weeklong trial in Gibney’s Richmond courtroom, during which lawyers for the Sierra Club and Dominion sparred over whether arsenic and other pollutants found in groundwater at the site were migrating from there into the river.

Dominion experts testified that arsenic-contaminated groundwater doesn’t reach the river, but Judge James A. Gibney, Jr. said that’s not true.

“This has established the principle that, in this court in Virginia, the Clean Water Act covers discharges to surface water by means of hydrological connections via the groundwater”, Murray said. “It runs counter to the geography of the region and to Dominion’s more candid statements made before the pressure of litigation”. The plant in Chesapeake, VA, does have two permits from the state to discharge wastewater from the site, “but neither authorizes the utility to release discharges into groundwater” or to discharge arsenic, the judge wrote in his opinion. At the site, Dominion both burned the coal and stored the ashes.

“It defies logic to argue that an enormous mound of arsenic does not contribute to the arsenic in the soil and water right next to it, especially given the evidence of groundwater movement from the mound outward”, Gibney wrote.

Dominion wanted to keep ash on site. “The court noted there has been “no evidence that shows any injury. has occurred to health or the environment”.

Even a large arsenic discharge would “amount to a drop in the bucket”, given the volume of water surrounding the ash ponds.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe sent a coal ash cleanup bill back to the General Assembly on Wednesday with amendments that would delay Dominion Virginia Power’s plans to close its ponds until the utility provides more information about possible contamination and closure alternatives. “Dominion should not suffer penalties for doing things that it, and the Commonwealth, thought complied with state and federal law”, the court said.

And, we are evaluating the court’s ruling to determine the appropriate next steps.

“We want to make sure that people understand that we monitor groundwater and surface water at the site regularly”, Dominion Spokesperson Bonita Harris told 10 On Your Side.

“If the parties can not agree on a remedial plan they may submit dueling proposals to the court”, he wrote.