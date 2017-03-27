Federation Internationale de Football Association programme to cover Seamus Coleman’s wages after leg fracture

He said: “Before I went to Celtic, about five or six months before that, Henrik Larsson had a very serious injury and he recovered magnificently and the injury didn’t bother him again from then until the end of his career, so players have recovered”.

When asked how long Coleman might be out of action, O’Neill told BBC Radio Five Live’s Sportsweek show: “I’m not sure, I would only be guessing. Sometimes there can be complications, other times it can be clear and it’s all plain sailing”.

“Seamus has great determination and sometimes things works very well in your favour in terms of recovery”. It’s a bad blow for the player, who has been terrific for us.

FIFA’s Club Protection Programme was set up in 2012 after mounting pressure from clubs trying to claim compensation for players being injured on worldwide duty.

“Naturally, he is very disappointed”.

The Ireland star took some time out his day to surprise Andrew recently as part of Three’s #TheCallUp campaign, and left the young fella speechless. It’s a double break, but it has been pinned up now and screwed in.

“Seamus is very strong, he’s got great people around him”.

“When I saw it back, yes, I was a little bit annoyed”.

The Program acts as an insurance to football clubs that are obliged to release players who are called up to play for their respective national teams.

Preston duo Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle are likely to feature for the Republic of Ireland against Iceland in a friendly on Tuesday.

Wales will also be without Gareth Bale, who will be serving a suspension too, after picking up a second yellow card of the campaign against Ireland, for a tackle on John O’Shea that was at least as unsafe as the one executed by Taylor, but clearly someone of Bale’s quality is “not that type of player”, right?

Robbie Brady is available after missing the Wales game through suspension, but O’Neill will make wholesale changes.

Christie admitted it was hard to deal psychologically with what had happened to his team-mate as he prepared to make his entrance.

O’Neill says his captain is beginning to come to terms with the nature of the injury, and won’t put any timetable on his return.

“You don’t want to give out caps just because they are there, you want them to earn it”.

“I think he’s very positive and he will get into recovery mode as quickly as possible and then it’s up to him”.