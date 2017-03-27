Feist announces first new album in six years, Pleasure

Canadian singer Feist announces that Pleasure – her first studio album in almost six years – will be released on April 28th. As the fourth full-length from the Canadian singer/songwriter born Leslie Feist, Pleasure builds off the warm naturalism of the Polaris Prize-winning Metals and emerges as her most formally defiant and expansive work so far.

For this fifth studio album, Feist has renewed with his long-time collaborators, Mocky and Renaud Letang. She will play a number of festivals throughout the summer, including Gothenburg, Sweden’s Way Out West Festival, Toronto’s Field trip Festival, and Eaux Claires Festival in Wisconsin. On April 28th, the former Broken Social Scene member will release Pleasure, the follow-up to 2011’s Metals.

The 41-year-old singer-songwriter has maintained a relatively low profile since releasing Metals, guesting on Peaches’ 2015 album and posting a Tragically Hip cover in May 2016 when singer Gord Downie was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

Feist Pleasure Track List 1. “Pleasure” 2. “I Wish I Didn’t Miss You” 3. “Lost Dreams” 5. “Any Party” 6.