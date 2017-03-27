Fetty Wap Reportedly Involved in Dispute That Leads to Shooting

As of right now, it is uncertain if the victims had any connection to Fetty Wap.

Sources close to the situation tell us Fetty had a chain and cash snatched while he was in Patterson, NJ. Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old Woodland Park man shot in the leg.

As of Sunday afternoon, authorities were investigating whether a 33-year-old man admitted to the trauma center of Hackensack University Medical Center with a gunshot wound was a victim of the same incident.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ that an investigation was underway into the incident, but no report of robbery had been filed with the police.

According to NorthJersey.com, the “Trap Queen” rapper wasn’t injured in the incident, however three people were left wounded in an all-night deli in South Paterson.

The 31-year-old reality star had announced her pregnancy the previous November, and later identified Fetty as the father – but he suggested he wasn’t.

Now it turns out that Maskia had asked her former lover to take a DNA test, but he refused to do so multiple times. He doesn’t want to take one. I’m not gonna be there.